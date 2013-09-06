Mia: Beautiful Lab mix with brains to match

Breed: Labrador Retriever Mix

Age: 2 years

Sex: Female

Colors: Brown Brindle

Adoption Fee: $75

Animal ID: 110769

Ma-Ma-MIA!! How Could You Resist Her?!

Mia is a very special doggie. Not only is this two-year old Labrador Retriever Mix absolutely beautiful, but she's got the brains to match. Her impressive list of tricks includes: sit, down, stand, play dead, come, and touch (with her nose). I mean, seriously, there are some humans who haven't mastered all of those skills!

Mia is just an all-around joy. She is incredibly fun-loving and full of life. She simply LOVES going for walks and welcomes any opportunity to explore new surroundings and meet new people. She also never turns down a chance to run around our play yard and play with a beloved tennis ball. And then, after she's had her fill, she's ready for some good ol' cuddling and love.

Mia's adoption fee of $75 includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, a bag of food from Hill's Science Diet and a license if residing in Oceanside or Vista!

If you're interested in meeting this very special hidden gem, please call the San Diego Humane Society Customer Service at (619) 299-7012 or come by the Central Campus on Gaines Street.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.