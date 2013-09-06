Kevin Faulconer picks up nominating papers

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego City Councilmember Kevin Faulconer stopped by the city clerk's office downtown Friday where he picked up nominating papers so he can officially run for mayor.

The republican is one of nearly two dozen candidates who have made it known that they want to be on the ballot for the Special Election on November 19.

"One of the things I believe that's going to set me apart in this very crowded field of candidates is my ability to work together, my experience and my drive and determination. I love this city and I can't wait for this campaign to start," said Faulconer.

Earlier in the day, Faulconer was at the Ocean Beach Noodle House where he received a key endorsement from the San Diego County Chapter of the California Restaurant Association.