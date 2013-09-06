Rady Children's Hospital receives major financial shot in the arm

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hyundai Hope on Wheels and local Hyundai dealers awarded Rady Children's hospital a $250,000 grant Friday for childhood cancer research.

The check was presented to Doctor Donald Durden during Hope on Wheels' Signature Handprint Ceremony.

Doctor Durden says the grant allows Rady Children's Hospital to be the first children's hospital in the country to treat a child with cancer with a new drug that he developed.

"The hope is that when we treat the patient with this drug that they will go into remission. It's going to provide a major therapeutic advantage for kids who have cancer and particularly if they have recurrent cancer," said Doctor Durden.

Rady Children's Hospital has received more than $750,000 from Hope on Wheels since 2005.