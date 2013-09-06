County leader's personal story starts suicide prevention week

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A record 413 suicides were reported in San Diego County last year, but each one was preventable.

County Supervisor Ron Roberts shared his personal connection to suicide and why he's committed to ending the heartbreak:

"Many years ago as a student here at San Diego State, I was studying in the library, one of those rare occasions, and my wife Helene came to find me to share with me the news that my father had committed suicide. I know the personal scars that you carry."

The county is partnering with local mental health providers and higher education officials for National Suicide Prevention Week, which starts Sunday.

If you or someone you love is considering suicide or exhibiting warning signs, please call or find help on the county website It's Up to Us.