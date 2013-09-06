Lori Saldana files papers to run for mayor

San Diego City Councilmember Kevin Faulconer stopped by the city clerk's office downtown Friday where he picked up nominating papers so he can officially run for mayor.

San Diego City Councilmember Kevin Faulconer stopped by the city clerk's office downtown Friday where he picked up nominating papers so he can officially run for mayor.

Mayoral candidate Nathan Fletcher has been endorsed by the San Diego Association of Lifeguards.

Mayoral candidate Nathan Fletcher has been endorsed by the San Diego Association of Lifeguards.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Friday evening the race for San Diego Mayor has a new candidate.

Former Democratic Assemblywoman Lori Saldana has filed papers to run.

Meanwhile, most of the 25 candidates for the Nov. 19 mayoral special election pulled papers for the two-week nominating period that began Friday, according to the City Clerk's office.

Among them were Councilmen David Alvarez and Kevin Faulconer, and former Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher.

The papers need to be returned with 200 valid signatures of registered voters by Sept. 20.

"I'm really looking forward to getting out and talking to as many San Diegans as possible, getting signatures on these petitions," Faulconer said.

Faulconer picked up endorsements today from the California Restaurant Association, San Diego chapter, and New Majority, a Republican group that supports business interests.

Fletcher, meanwhile, gained the backing of the city of San Diego's lifeguards. He has already been endorsed by unions representing firefighters and white collar workers, and several Latino office-holders.

Alvarez plans to kick off his campaign Monday.

The field also includes lawyer Hud Collins, a frequent speaker at City Council meetings; Bruce Coons, head of the preservationist group Save Our Heritage Organization; Paul Michael Dekker, who, according to his website, is director of information technology at the San Diego-based nonprofit Global Energy Network Institute; and Harry J. Dirks, a La Jolla Realtor.

Also intending to run are Marcus Dunlap; physician Steven Greenwald; James Grogan; Fred Charles Hill; Aaron Hudson; Michael Kemmer, whose LinkedIn page says he's an IT intern at Sempra Energy; and Jared Mimms, who says on his LinkedIn page that he has founded or co-founded four companies.

The candidates list also includes accountant Teresa Miucci, psychiatrist Ashok Parameswaran; website owner Tobiah Pettus; gun rights advocate Lincoln Pickard; Ali Seaton; Kurt Schwab, who founded an organization for veterans of Afghanistan and Iraq; Mark Schwartz, a Libertarian activist who created a Facebook page for his campaign last month; Kevin Swanson; David Tasem, who operates a taxicab business; and Keith Wong.

Additionally, former City Attorney Mike Aguirre has told multiple news outlets that he plans to run.