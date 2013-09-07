SoCal man sentenced for suitcase body murder

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — A man who strangled his girlfriend in bed and then stuffed her body in a suitcase which he dropped at a motel has been sentenced to 56 years to life in prison.

Joseph David Dorsey was sentenced Friday in Riverside County court for the killing at his Lake Elsinore apartment last year. He was convicted in June of first-degree murder.

At the sentencing, the judge said he could only imagine the "absolute fear" that Christine Osborn-Stewart felt.

Prosecutors argued that Dorsey lacked remorse, pointing out that after the murder he withdrew cash using Osborn-Stewart's ATM card and stopped for a milkshake.

Dorsey dropped the suitcase at a motel in San Diego County before fleeing to northern Mexico, where he was arrested in October.

___

Information from: The Press-Enterprise, http://www.pe.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.