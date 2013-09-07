Bill headed to Brown would limit arena gun shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Legislation that would require local approval for gun shows to be held at the state-owned arena that once hosted The Beatles and the Republican National Convention is on its way to California Gov. Jerry Brown.

The state Senate gave final approval on Friday to a bill by Senator Mark Leno of San Francisco that would give San Francisco and San Mateo county lawmakers authority to decide if guns and ammunition may be sold at the historic Cow Palace.

The giant exhibition hall, which was built in the 1940s to host rodeos, straddles the two jurisdictions.

Supervisors of both counties already have passed resolutions calling on the state to ban gun shows at the site.

Leno, a former San Francisco supervisor, has twice sponsored bills that would do that. Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger vetoed the last one in 2009.

