SD utility asks public to pay $808M for nuke plant

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego power utility that co-owns a recently shuttered nuclear power plant wants to recover its investments by collecting more than $800 million from customers.

The California Public Utilities Commission is evaluating the request from San Diego Gas & Electric, which owns a 20 percent stake in the San Onofre power plant on Southern California's coast.

San Onofre was initially shut down in 2012 after a small radiation leak led to the discovery of heavily damaged tubing in its virtually new steam generators. The plant was formally retired in June.

U-T San Diego reports (http://bit.ly/166TT0w ) that state regulators plan to consider whether it is reasonable for customers to pay for breaking down a plant that no longer produces power.

A spokeswoman for the utility says it can shift funds so that customer rates would rise.

