AP Source: Bruno Mars to sing at Super Bowl half - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

AP Source: Bruno Mars to sing at Super Bowl half

Posted: Updated:
Bruno Mars poses backstage with the award for Best Male Video for "Locked Out of Heaven" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2013, at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Bruno Mars poses backstage with the award for Best Male Video for "Locked Out of Heaven" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2013, at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winner Bruno Mars will sing at halftime of the Super Bowl in February, a person familiar with the NFL's entertainment plans told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. The official word is expected to come at an event in New York's Times Square on Sunday.

The NFL's regular season began Thursday, and the first full slate of games is Sunday.

The Super Bowl will be played Feb. 2 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Halftime shows have drawn more than 100 million television viewers in the United States alone in past years.

Beyonce was the star of this year's Super Bowl halftime show in February in New Orleans, where the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

Some recent halftime performers at the NFL's championship game were Madonna in 2012, The Black Eyed Peas with Usher and Slash in 2011, The Who in 2010, and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in 2009.

Mars is one of pop music's top acts, with several No. 1 hits, including his most recent, "When I Was Your Man."

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter-producer was honored for best male video and choreography for "Treasure" at the MTV Video Music Awards last month.

Mars, who was born Peter Hernandez, released his platinum-selling debut, "Doo-Wops & Hooligans," in 2010, and released his second album, "Unorthodox Jukebox," last year. His hits include "Locked Out of Heaven," ''Just the Way You Are" and "Grenade."

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:04:45 GMT
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. 
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. 

  • Meghan Markle wears stunning Givenchy wedding dress

    Meghan Markle wears stunning Givenchy wedding dress

    May 19, 2018 6:38 AM2018-05-19 17:39:16 GMT

    Meghan Markle stepped out of her car in front of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in an exquisite gown.

     

    Meghan Markle stepped out of her car in front of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in an exquisite gown.

     

  • Royal wedding displays the best British cars like Rolls-Royce, Bentleys

    Royal wedding is the stage to display the best British cars like Rolls-Royce, Jaguars

    May 19, 2018 9:43 AM2018-05-19 16:59:06 GMT

    The British have always understood that a royal wedding is about more than tradition and pageantry. It's also a chance to show off United Kingdom industry, especially its cars.

     
    The British have always understood that a royal wedding is about more than tradition and pageantry. It's also a chance to show off United Kingdom industry, especially its cars. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.