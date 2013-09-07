Heat and humidity continue across San Diego County

As temperatures rise around San Diego County, here are some hot weather apps that should help you stay cool and safe.

As temperatures rise around San Diego County, here are some hot weather apps that should help you stay cool and safe.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego sweats out another day of high temperatures and muggy conditions. And for some this weather has proved to be quite a health risk.



"At first I was like this isn't normal. I've ran before and I've never felt like this," said Hailey Yubeta.

Her first cross country meet ended in the emergency room.

"It was a two mile race and by the middle of the second mile I started getting black spotting right here in my vision and my chest started hurting and started feeling dizzier and dizzier until I just fell over," she said.

Yubeta has ran half marathons and is in good shape, but Saturday's heat was just too much.

She admits, she should have drank more water, a problem the staff at Rady Children's is used to seeing this time of year.

Kay Thompson, the Charge Nurse in the ER, says when it's this hot your first red flag is one you might take for granted.



"If you're thirsty that's a reason to sort of check in. Stop what you're doing, sit down, if you know how to, you can even check your pulse. if you can feel your chest beating...stop," she said.

Another heat-related injury happened on Cowles Mountain Saturday morning when a child had to be helped down by emergency crews.

"The weather being extremely hot in the 80's by morning time, just a precaution is to drink your fluids and maybe curtail a lot of rigorous activity in the high heat," said Capt. Linda Morse, San Diego Fire-Rescue.

All week we've found San Diegans coming up with creative ways to beat the heat. Trips to ice rinks, booking hotel rooms for staycations, even people catching a movie just for the air conditioning.

Experts suggest taking refuge and plenty of water. And you don't need to be an expert to know when enough is enough.

"Listen to your body, if I would have listened to my body I would have stopped earlier and wouldn't have felt as awful. I would have just stopped because it's not worth it," said Yubeta.