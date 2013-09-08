Firefighters honored in local 9/11 event

A piece of 9/11 history made its way to San Diego Saturday. The truck was used on 9/11 and the days that followed.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An event to honor the 343 firefighters and other rescue workers who died in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on 9/11 is scheduled Sunday.

Firefighters, law enforcement officers, military personnel and civilians will climb the stairwells of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel for 110 stories in remembrance of their sacrifice, said Jerry Burkey, executive director of Firefighter Aid.

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, which begins just after 8 a.m., will raise money for programs that help injured firefighters and their families.

Lt. Joe Torrillo, a retired Fire Department of New York firefighter who was trapped in the rubble of the World Trade Center and survived, is scheduled to speak about his experiences.

Burkey said participants will receive a badge and photo of one of the fallen firefighters, medics, police or Port Authority officers.

"This event is a living memorial to the heroes who could not complete the 110 floor journey 12 years ago," Burkey said. "It ensures that we never forget."

Similar events are scheduled nationwide in advance of Wednesday's anniversary of the terror attacks.