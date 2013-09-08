Blackout lifted on Chargers season opener

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Chargers sold enough tickets by Saturday's 7:20 p.m. deadline to lift the television blackout for Monday's season opener against the Houston Texans at Qualcomm Stadium.

The Chargers received a 24-hour extension of the usual 72-hour deadline Friday when the team needed to sell approximately 3,500 general tickets to lift the blackout, a Chargers official said.

The game will be shown live on ESPN.

A limited number of tickets, including some individual Club seats, remain available, the official said.