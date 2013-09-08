2 hurt in boating mishap on El Capitan Reservoir

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were taken to a hospital following a boating accident at the El Capitan Reservoir Sunday, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after 2 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Two fire engines and two medic units were sent to the scene, and fire officials later requested an additional engine, according to the Lakeside Fire Protection District.

"Fortunately there was no alcohol involved at this time, at least we don't feel there was. What we have, again, we have to further investigate and find out the details of it," said Ranger/Diver Supervisor Kevin Kidd-Tackaberry. "We've got some witnesses and we're looking at the circumstances right now to see if that would be a citation."

Two people were taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, a Heartland Fire & Rescue dispatcher said.