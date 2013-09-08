Hundreds climb stairs to honor fallen NYC firefighters

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Just days before the 12th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, hundreds of people honored those who died with a memorial climb.

The 110-story climb took place at the Hilton Bayfront Sunday morning and was just one of several events happening here in front of the Hilton Bayfront this week to commemorate 9/11. On site, an actual ladder truck used at Ground Zero.

Wearing the names of 343 New York City firefighters who died in the 9/11 attacks, 800 people climbed 110 stories for those heroes who couldn't complete the same journey at the World Trade center 12 years ago.

"As you're doing it, and you start to wanna quit, you think about whatever they went through that day and it drives you further," said San Diego firefighter Shavawn Johnson.

Johnson was among several firefighters and law enforcement officers from all over the country who took part in this year's memorial climb, marking the third time it's been held in San Diego.

The day began with a solemn ceremony, including a commemorative flyover at 8:46 a.m., when the first plane hit.

"I'm already resonating with a newfound pride. I remember where I was, like you probably remember where you were on that day," said Dave Smith, who participated in the climb.

In the end, climbers were worn out. But motivated by the memories of that day - a fitting tribute and yet another reminder we will never forget.

There was an entry fee for climbers and proceeds benefit Firefighter Aid, which helps families of firefighters who are sick or who have lost their lives.