Protesters accuse pet store of violating animal laws

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Protesters demonstrated Sunday outside a Grantville pet store they claim is selling animals from puppy mills.

They say San Diego Puppy continues to sell puppies - even though it's now banned under a city ordinance. The store's owner admits he is defying the law, but also says the protesters are misinformed.

The protestors and the posters were all brought out in the name of puppies.

"People like this who do nothing but pay puppy mills, puppy factories, to simply pump out more animals into our world," said Karen Clayton with the San Diego Animal Defense Team.

The debate centers on a city council vote in July that banned the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in the City of San Diego. That is unless they come from a city or county animal shelter or rescue organization. The protestors target was San Diego Puppy, who despite the ordinance still sells puppies.

"He's admitted himself he gets his dogs from the largest puppy broker in the country. The Hunt Corp in Missouri," continued Clayton.

"I know what their antics are and what their schemes are and it's completely bogus," said David Salinas the store's CEO.

Salinas also says he's being defiant because the ordinance is unconstitutional; he's even submitted a letter to the city attorney laying out his case. As for his distributor, he says labeling it a puppy mill is a lie.

"We work with one distributor. They're a Christian-based company, I know how they work, I know how they operate, and they do a fantastic job," Salinas added.

[The video clip above features video Salinas took earlier this week when Animal Control and police officers came to his store to cite his manager. He says after making his case he was left alone, with no citation.]

"We're just gonna follow him wherever he goes. We just think it's really wrong," said Clayton.

News 8 called Animal Control Sunday to get an update on this case and see if in fact the store was cited, we are still waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, Salinas says it'll be business as usual. Meaning no end in sight to the sale of puppies and those protesting it.