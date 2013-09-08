Fight escalates to stabbing at Old Town motel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - What started as an argument between two men at a motel in Old Town ended with one man in the hospital and the other in jail, police said Sunday.

A man in his 50s began arguing with a man in his 40s at the E-Z 8 Motel at 4747 Pacific Highway shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police Officer David Stafford. The older man drew a knife and stabbed the younger man once on his side, under his armpit, the officer said.

The alleged assailant left and sped away in a blue four-door sedan, but officers later caught up to him and arrested him for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Stafford said. His name was not immediately released.