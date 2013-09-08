Fight escalates to stabbing at Old Town motel

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - What started as an argument between two men at a motel in Old Town ended with one man in the hospital and the other in jail, police said Sunday.
A man in his 50s began arguing with a man in his 40s at the E-Z 8 Motel at 4747 Pacific Highway shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, according to San Diego police Officer David Stafford. The older man drew a knife and stabbed the younger man once on his side, under his armpit, the officer said.
The alleged assailant left and sped away in a blue four-door sedan, but officers later caught up to him and arrested him for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Stafford said. His name was not immediately released.
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.