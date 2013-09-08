Two women hit by suspect drunk driver in PB

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspected drunk driver plowed his SUV into two women at a crosswalk in Pacific Beach, injuring both, a police officer said Sunday.

The 25 and 30-year-old women were crossing Mission Boulevard at Hornblend Street about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, when the driver of a Jeep Cherokee drove into the crosswalk and struck them both, according to San Diego police Officer David Stafford.

The older woman sustained a fractured femur and a broken knee, and the younger woman had cuts and bruises, Stafford said. Both were taken to a hospital, he said.

The Jeep's 49-year-old driver was arrested for suspicion of felony drunken driving, Stafford said. His name was not immediately released.