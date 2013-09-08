Four displaced by duplex fire in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A fire at an Oceanside duplex displaced four people and caused about $300,000 in damage, but no one was injured, a fire chief said Sunday.

The structure fire at 2835 Valley Vista Way was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday and crews arrived in about seven minutes to find a burning garage, and flames spreading into the duplex's common attic, according to Battalion Chief Terry Collis of the Oceanside Fire Department.

Thirty-three firefighters worked to prevent the second unit in the single-story building from being damaged, and also kept the flames from damaging nearby homes, Collis said.

Four adult residents and a dog were displaced, and the American Red Cross was called to assist them, he said.

Collis said the exact cause had yet to be determined, but it appeared the fire started accidentally.