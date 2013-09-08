Dozens of homes evacuated in SF Bay Area wildfire

CLAYTON, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire burning in a state park in the San Francisco Bay Area has led to the evacuation of several dozen homes.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the fire started Sunday afternoon on the edge of Mt. Diablo State Park in Contra Costa County about 15 miles northeast of San Francisco, and within a few hours had grown to 300 acres and spewed a plume of smoke visible for miles around.

About 50 to 75 homes in Clayton, a town of 11,000 people just outside the park, are under evacuation orders. An evacuation center has been established at a local school.

No structures have burned and there are no reports of injuries

Firefighters are struggling with tough, steep terrain but the blaze is 10 percent contained.

