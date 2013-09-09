Chargers fans urged to wear white to Monday's game

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Chargers are urging fans to travel early for Monday night's season opener against the Houston Texans at Qualcomm Stadium.

Fans taking the Trolley should be on board at least two hours before the game to avoid delays. Passengers attempting to board trains after 5 p.m. should expect delays, particularly at stops closest to the stadium.

Qualcomm Stadium's parking lot will open at 3:20 p.m., four hours before the kickoff, and is expected to fill early. Fans are encouraged to carpool or use public transportation.

Overflow parking will be available at the Mission City Corporate Center, Marriott Mission Valley, San Diego State University and the Town and Country Hotel.

The Green Line Trolley will begin enhanced service three hours before kickoff.

Information on overflow parking and public transportation options can be found at chargers.com/gameday. Fans can follow "chargersgameday" for updates on traffic, the Trolley and parking.

Expanded pat downs will be in effect at all stadium gates. The NFL's new bag policy limits fans to carrying one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and does not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Fans may also bring a small clutch bag or purse approximately the size of a hand.

Exceptions to the policy will be made for medically necessary items, including diaper bags, after proper inspection designated for this purpose.

New concession stands at Qualcomm Stadium are the Metro Deli, the San Diego Smokehouse, featuring barbecue items, and The Natural, billed as the first all-natural stadium concession stand in San Diego.

For the second consecutive year, the Chargers will be wearing white pants and white jerseys. The team is asking fans to dress in white as a show of strength and solidarity.

The team is billing the game "White Hot Monday Night." This is the first time the Chargers have opened the season with a home Monday night game.

The Chargers are 4-0 against the Texans.

The game marks the debut of Mike McCoy as the Chargers coach. Each of the Chargers last four coaches have won their debuts.

Linebacker Manti Te'o, who the Chargers chose in the second round of the NFL draft after he finished second in voting for the Heisman Trophy, will miss the game because of a foot injury.