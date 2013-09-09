Sentencing for man who plead guilty to home burglary

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - An 18-year-old man who broke into a Chula Vista home along with two 17-year-old boys as a teenage girl hid in a closet is scheduled to be sentenced Monday at the South Bay Courthouse.

Robin Sadik of El Cajon pleaded guilty last month to residential burglary and receiving stolen property and admitted an auto theft charge and a misdemeanor count of giving false information to a peace officer.

Two 17-year-old boys arrested after the break-in were prosecuted in Juvenile Court, said Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Matzger.

Chula Vista police said the teenage girl was home alone on Avenida Altamira shortly before 1 p.m. March 19 when she heard a knock at the front door and saw a stranger opening a window. She called 911 as she heard people entering the home and hid in an upstairs closet.

"Clearly frightened but remarkably composed, the caller remained on the phone with a dispatcher, providing additional information while the (burglars) were still inside and while officers were responding," Chula Vista police Capt. Gary Wedge said after the incident.

He said Sadik and the two boys were loading filched property into a nearby vehicle when police arrived minutes later. The girl identified the stolen items, and the three suspects were arrested.