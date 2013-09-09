Teen hurt by hit and run driver, suspect facing charges

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A teen is hurt, and a driver arrested after a hit and run accident in the Logan Heights area.

It happened Sunday on National Boulevard.

The 14-year-old victim was reportedly running across the street to catch a bus with a friend, when she was hit by oncoming traffic.

"I start to hear her scream, so that's when I go over to her, and she's screaming and saying everything hurts, everything hurts," the victim's friend, Alexandra Otriz said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the 19-year-old driver panicked and took off.

Officers found the car abandoned just a few blocks away. She later turned herself in.

Authorities say if the driver had stopped at the scene she would not have been at-fault. Instead, she's facing hit and run charges.