Suspected drunk driver destroys parked cars

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A suspected drunk driver is under arrest after smashing into parked cars.

It happened on the 6700 block of Bardonia Street around 1 a.m. Monday.

Neighbors in San Carlos say they woke up after they heard a loud crash. A truck caught on fire after hitting four vehicles.

Witnesses say the driver was drunk.

"I'm angry to be honest I'm really angry. He could have killed somebody. He could have killed himself. It's alarming how bad the explosion was. The damage to the parked cars. To jump your car and roll involve four vehicles on a residential street there's just no excuse for it," a witness said.

The suspect was taken to jail. He's facing multiple charges.

No one was hurt.