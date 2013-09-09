NYC suspect in tot's death expresses remorse

Daquan Breland is led out of Magistrate Rick Cronauers office Friday, Sept. 6, 2013 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of shooting a toddler to death in his stroller on a New York City street says it was an "evil act" he has to live with.

Daquan Breland tells the Daily News (http://nydn.us/14xKpgC ) that "remorseful doesn't even describe what I feel." He spoke to the newspaper at the Rikers Island jail.

Breland was arrested in Wilkes-Barre (WILKS'-ba-ree), Pa., on Friday, the same day the toddler, Antiq (An-TEEK') Hennis, was buried. He's charged with second-degree murder.

The 23-year-old suspect tells the News he never intended to hurt the toddler. He says: "I could never do that to an innocent little baby. It's not in my heart."

He offered his condolences to Antiq's family.

Authorities believe Breland's intended target was Antiq's father, Anthony Hennis, and the shooting may have been gang-related.

