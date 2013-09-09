Former Padres exec hired as Dolphins president

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Former San Diego Padres executive Tom Garfinkel has been named president and chief executive officer of the Miami Dolphins and their stadium.

He succeeds Mike Dee, who coincidentally replaced Garfinkel in July as president and CEO of the Padres.

Garfinkel, whose hiring was announced Monday, will be responsible for the Dolphins' business operations, including all budget responsibility. He will also lead efforts to obtain public money for stadium upgrades.

General manager Jeff Ireland and coach Joe Philbin will continue to oversee football operations, reporting directly to owner Stephen Ross.

Garfinkel had been with the Padres since 2009. Before that, he was executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He spent five years with Chip Ganassi Racing Teams as executive vice president but has no NFL experience.

