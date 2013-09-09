Second missing Chula Vista boy found in Mexico

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Two South Bay middle-school students who went missing last week were found safe in Tijuana and reunited with their families Tuesday, authorities reported.

Jermayn Navarro, 12, and Samuel Saunders, 13, apparently were upset about trouble they were having in school when they decided to run away from home on Friday, according to Chula Vista police.

The boys were not believed to be at risk for any reason except their young ages, Capt. Gary Wedge said. They apparently stayed with friends for at least one night before crossing the international border on foot.

Family members and authorities in both countries searched for the boys for four days before finding them unharmed Monday evening in Baja California, where the younger one is believed to have relatives, police said.