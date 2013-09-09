"Don't drink" coasters urge pregnant women to avoid alcohol

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's the most common cause of mental retardation in children -- fetal alcohol syndrome. It's also 100 percent preventable.

Monday, almost a dozen local bars and restaurants are spreading the message through a cocktail coaster campaign.

Coasters with messages inform drinkers of the dangers of consuming alcohol while pregnant.

Peggy Combs-Way is spearheading the campaign. She says she drank while she was pregnant and it mentally impaired her daughter Tracy.

"No alcohol. It doesn't matter, hard alcohol, beer, wine... alcohol is alcohol. There's no safe amount during pregnancy," she said. "If you're pregnant, don't drink."

Organizers say women should not drink even if they're trying to get pregnant.