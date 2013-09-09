Man pleads guilty to crowbar attack on senior citizen

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One of two people who broke into a Lake Murray home and beat an 81-year-old man over the head with a crowbar while robbing him pleaded guilty Monday to burglary and elder abuse charges and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison.
Adam Donaldson, 18, pleaded guilty on the day his case was to go to trial.
A second defendant, 23-year-old Joshua Jett, was sentenced in June to nearly 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to numerous felonies, including robbery, false imprisonment and elder abuse.
Around 3 p.m. last Nov. 18, Thomas Hoover was home watching television when Donaldson came to his door in the 8400 block of Harwell Drive, asking if Hoover had any work for him.
The victim, who lives alone, testified earlier that he told Donaldson that he did not, then shut the door.
Five to 10 seconds later, Hoover was hit with a crowbar at least three times and fell to the floor. Hoover said Jett demanded money and threatened to kill him.
The victim also testified that Jett and the teen took a watch and two rings and other valuables from the home. The ordeal lasted five to 10 minutes, Hoover said.
San Diego police arrested Jett and then-17-year-old Donaldson as they fled. Jett had a full backpack and Donaldson was carrying two suitcases and a crow bar, police said.
