Jack-knifed semi-truck causes major traffic backup on SR-94

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8 / CNS) - Westbound State Route 94 was blocked early Monday afternoon near Federal Boulevard in the Oak Park district of San Diego, due to a crash involving a big rig and several other vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued a congestion advisory for the area.

