Car found rolled near El Capitan Reservoir - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car found rolled near El Capitan Reservoir

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CHP is trying to determine if a car found Monday morning in a canyon near El Capitan Reservoir has been stolen.

The abandoned SUV was discovered about a hundred yards off of Putz Road. Authorities say they also found another car nearby.

Apparently, the area has been known as a popular place to dump stolen vehicles.

