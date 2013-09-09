SoCal slightly cooler but more heat coming

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern California is getting a bit of a break from a late-summer heat wave, but there's a continuing chance of thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts.

The National Weather Service said Monday that a weak low-pressure trough over the Southwest will bring slight cooling, and coastal areas will be under a shallow marine layer.

But forecasters say toward the end of the week high pressure will bring warmer weather and fewer marine clouds.

Since mid-August thunderstorms have triggered flash floods and localized damage in the region.

In Joshua Tree National Park, part of the park loop road damaged by a storm on Saturday remains closed Monday. The stretch is from the north entrance to the Cottonwood turn-off. A park statement says there's also damage to other roads and a campground.

