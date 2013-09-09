450 acres burned in Lyons Valley brush fire

This is a viewer-submitted photo of the fire taken from Santee (West Hills High School). Courtesy: Daniel.

LYONS VALLEY (CNS) - A wildfire that has blackened hundreds of acres in rugged, hilly terrain southeast of El Cajon was 15 percent contained early Tuesday.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons off Lawson Valley Road in the rural Lyons Valley area shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, according to Cal Fire. By 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the flames had spread over an estimated 450 acres, the state agency reported.

As of early Tuesday, there were no immediate threats to structures but only residents were being allowed into the areas closest to the fire, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

