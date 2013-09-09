Brush fire in Potrero fully contained

POTRERO (CNS) - A brush fire that charred about five acres and threatened homes in a rural area near Tecate for a time Monday left one resident with minor burn injuries.

The blaze, which is now 100 percent contained, broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 1:30 p.m. in hilly open terrain off State Route 94 in the Potrero area of southeastern San Diego County, according to Cal Fire.

Ground and airborne crews fought the flames, which spread to within a few hundred feet of residences, said Mike Mohler, a fire captain with the state agency.

A man who lives in the area suffered superficial burns when he got too close to the blaze, according to Mohler, who said no structural damage was reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.