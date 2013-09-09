Assad warns of repercussions if U.S. attacks

http://www.cbsnews.com/video/watch/?id=50154621n
(CBS NEWS) – Syrian President Bashar Assad is warning there will be significant ramifications if the United States decides to conduct targeted air strikes in his country.
In an exclusive interview with CBS's Charlie Rose, Assad continued to deny his government used chemical weapons on its own people.
Assad says if the U.S. takes military action, other countries in the region could retaliate:
"It's not only about Syria. It's interlinked region. If you strike somewhere you have to expect repercussions somewhere else."
Lawmakers in the U.S. and in Russia are proposing Assad turn over his chemical weapons in order to avoid air strikes.
Assad's government supports the idea and the White House says it will consider it.
President Obama will address the nation on the crisis Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. CBS 8 will air Obama's address live.
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.