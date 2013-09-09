Assad warns of repercussions if U.S. attacks

http://www.cbsnews.com/video/watch/?id=50154621n

(CBS NEWS) – Syrian President Bashar Assad is warning there will be significant ramifications if the United States decides to conduct targeted air strikes in his country.

In an exclusive interview with CBS's Charlie Rose, Assad continued to deny his government used chemical weapons on its own people.

Assad says if the U.S. takes military action, other countries in the region could retaliate:

"It's not only about Syria. It's interlinked region. If you strike somewhere you have to expect repercussions somewhere else."

Lawmakers in the U.S. and in Russia are proposing Assad turn over his chemical weapons in order to avoid air strikes.

Assad's government supports the idea and the White House says it will consider it.

President Obama will address the nation on the crisis Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. CBS 8 will air Obama's address live.