Dog owners beware: Heat brings out the ticks

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - As temperatures go up around the county, so does your dog's chances of getting ticks. Insect activity picks up when it's hot and if owners aren't careful, their pets could be at risk of getting sick.

Bill Madaras take his dog Mr. Weasel out for walks twice a day, but noticed something on Sunday:

"I discovered two tiny ticks on his leg."

Ticks can be found anywhere. They like to hang out on warm blooded animals and San Diego's current weather is perfect for ticks. They are more active when it's hot outside.

Dr. Young Ko at the Rancho Bernardo Veterinary Clinic says, while not widespread in San Diego, ticks can carry Lyme disease.

But it's definitely out there, be aware of it, because if left untreated it is devastating. It can become multi-joint arthritis for a while. While there is no oral prevention you can give your dog, there are several topicals that work well.

Madaras also recommends checking your dog after every walk – check the ear, inside the ear, the stomach and under the arms and the bottom.