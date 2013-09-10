Search for missing boater continues Wednesday morning

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Coast Guard searched throughout the night for a missing boater and their search continues Wednesday morning covering the area between Oceanside and La Jolla.

A fishing boat belonging to a missing Oceanside resident was found unoccupied and circling under its own power off the coast of La Jolla early Tuesday.

U.S. Coast Guard helicopter personnel spotted the 21-foot motorboat, named "Lucky Dog," about 10 miles from shore just before 6:30 a.m., less than 15 minutes after efforts to find the boater, identified as Loren James Ruden, resumed, USCG Petty Officer Connie Gawrelli said.

A boat crew with the federal maritime agency monitored the slowly moving vessel for several hours before pulling alongside it and halting it. They then towed back to port in Oceanside, where investigators began searching it for any evidence of what might have become of the boater.

The owner of the skiff was reported missing late Monday afternoon after his dog, which had been with him, swam to shore near an Oceanside jetty. A beachgoer got the animal into custody and called the telephone number on its collar tag. How the canine managed to get from the boat to the beach was a mystery.

Oceanside harbor police then began searching for the man, and the Coast Guard joined in the effort several hours later.

In addition to the airborne MH-60 Jayhawk crew, personnel aboard the USCG cutter Edisto scanned the seas through the night and morning. The operation was expected to continue at least into Tuesday afternoon, if necessary.

Ruden is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown-blond hair and blue eyes.

