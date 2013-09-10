Body of diver found in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The body of a male diver was found submerged under the West Mission Bay Bridge early Tuesday, authorities said.

A boater called lifeguards shortly after 5 a.m. to say he had seen a light floating under the bridge and when lifeguards went to investigate they found the deceased diver underwater tied to a rope attached to the light, according to San Diego lifeguard Lt. Andy Lerum.

A dive team consisting of San Diego police and lifeguards was working on recovering the body, he said.

The cause of death was not immediately known.