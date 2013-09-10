Preliminary hearing for man accused of firing Taser at deputy

VISTA (CNS) - A preliminary hearing was scheduled Tuesday for a 20-year-old man charged with assaulting a sheriff's deputy in Vista during a struggle in which he allegedly grabbed her Taser and fired it at her but missed.

Anthony Fernando Garcia was shot by the deputy after he wrestled her electric stun gun away from her and fired it last May, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Shortly before 8 p.m. May 22, the deputy was dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Primrose Avenue to investigate a report of people smoking marijuana there, sheriff's Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.

Once there, she found Garcia and three other people in a laundry room. Garcia became combative, leading to the struggle for the deputy's Taser and him being shot, the lieutenant said.

The deputy, whose name was withheld, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released the same night.

Garcia, a Vista resident, was taken to Palomar Medical Center and booked into the Vista jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer two days later, when his condition improved. He has remained jail since in lieu of $1.1 million bail.

A judge will decide at the end of the preliminary hearing whether there's enough evidence to order Garcia to stand trial.