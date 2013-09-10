Apple says 2 new iPhone models coming this year

Craig Federighi, senior vice president of Software Engineering at Apple, speaks about the new iOS 7 release in Cupertino, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple says it is planning to release two new iPhone designs later this year so it can serve more customers.

The iPhone 5C, which will be available in five colors — green, blue, yellow, pink and white. CEO Tim Cook calls it "more fun and colorful" than any other iPhone. The 5C has a 4-inch Retina display and is powered by Apple's A6 chip. It also has an 8 megapixel camera, live photo filters and a rear cover that lights up.

The iPhone 5C will cost $99 for a 16 gigabyte model and $199 for a 32 gigabyte model with a two-year wireless contract.

