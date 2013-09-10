Filner, former fiancee spotted together in San Francisco

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner practically disappeared during his last few weeks as mayor.

But over the weekend he was spotted in San Francisco with his former fiancee Bronwyn Ingram.

The meeting in San Francisco was an apparent get together so Filner could apologize to his former fiancee. But now, U-T San Diego is reporting the two were seen together at more than one location.

Three photos were taken at Cafe Claude in San Francisco Saturday night by a local real estate agent. They show Filner and Bronwyn Ingram together at a table with another couple.

The man who took the pictures says Filner caught him snapping the shots, and responded "really?"

Bronwyn Ingram called off her engagement to Filner right before the sexual harassment scandal broke.

When Filner resigned as mayor, he choked up and referred to Ingram as his "first lady."

"I love you very much. You came to love San Diego as much as I did, and you did memorable things as first lady," Filner said.

Days before Filner resigned, Ingram held a news conference with her high-profile attorney Gloria Allred, calling for her ex-flame to step down.

Gloria Allred's office has not yet responded to questions from News 8.

U-T San Diego reported Filner and Ingram were also seen arm in arm at Fisherman's Wharf over the weekend.