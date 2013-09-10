Debut of newly launched hybrid Porsche - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Debut of newly launched hybrid Porsche

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Get your need for speed ready. You're about to get an exclusive look at a newly launched hybrid made by Porsche.

San Diego is debuting its first plug-in hybrid.

In this News 8 video story, Meteorologist Shawn Styles takes it out for a test drive.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.