John Lennon bus brings the power of music to you

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - Imagine a one-stop music shop for young people where songs are created and recorded.

The John Lennon Educational Bus rolled into Carlsbad Tuesday morning. It features everything a musician needs for creating songs, and it also has a high-def recording studio.

The bus is the world's first nonprofit mobile HD production studio. It's open for visitors through Tuesday afternoon.

It's located at the Museum of Making Music in Carlsbad at 5790 Armada Drive.

