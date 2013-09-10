North County drug probe nets 65 arrests

POWAY (CNS) - Sixty-five suspects were behind bars Tuesday at the conclusion of a North County undercover drug probe that included the seizure of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, as well as other drugs, valued at $2.1 million.
All together, the drugs weighed about 150 pounds. Seventy-six guns and a live hand grenade also were seized.
The yearlong effort dubbed "Operation Mountain Shadow" focused on Poway and Ramona, because law enforcement authorities said they received complaints about crimes there, according to law enforcement officials.
Personnel with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies served a dozen search warrants in the case this morning.
According to the agencies:
Seized were 93 pounds of methamphetamine, 56 pounds of cocaine, 14 pounds of heroin, five pounds of prescription pills, 30 grams of marijuana and $230,000 in cash.
Those arrested face federal charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and could face other state charges. If convicted, they will face sentences ranging from probation to 25 years in prison.
Among agencies taking part in the operation were the DEA Violent Trafficking Team; U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Marshals Service; U.S. Attorney's Office; U.S. Border Patrol; FBI Violent Gang Task Force; Regional Auto Theft Task Force; San Diego County District Attorney's Office; and the county Narcotics Task Force.
