Voters pass judgment on Weiner, Spitzer comebacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Voters were not in a forgiving mood for a brash New Yorker whose career was shattered by a sex scandal.
With
more than 80 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Anthony
Weiner was far behind in the city's Democratic mayoral primary, with
about 5 percent of the vote.
Another politician with a sex scandal
in his past, Eliot Spitzer, was lagging in the contest for city
comptroller, with Scott Stringer, the Manhattan borough president,
leading with 52 percent of the vote.
Weiner, the onetime
front-runner, gave a high-energy and at times emotional concession
speech, referring to himself as an "imperfect messenger" but saying he
wouldn't stop "fighting for the middle class and those struggling to
make it."
Weiner had been in political exile since he resigned
from Congress in 2011 for sending women lewd online messages and
pictures. He got into the mayor's race in May, and aside from a few
dust-ups with hecklers, was largely well-received at first, holding the
lead for most of June and July.
But then an obscure gossip website
named The Dirty released X-rated exchanges between Weiner and a
22-year-old woman, Sydney Leathers, that took place well after the
candidate quit the House.
Weiner and his wife, top Hillary Rodham
Clinton aide Huma Abedin, held an emergency news conference in which the
candidate vowed to stay in the race.
"I love him, I have forgiven him, I believe in him, and as we have said from the beginning, we are moving forward," Abedin said.
But
Adebin was not seen again on the campaign trail. When Weiner gave his
concession speech Tuesday night, she was not with him at the podium.
One woman who was there was Leathers.
"Why not be here," she told reporters. "I'm kind of the reason he's losing. So, might as well show up."
She
said Weiner needed "to stop being an embarrassment to the city of New
York. He's going to continue this behavior. If it's not going to be me,
it's going to be some other girl."
Weiner's online sexting
pseudonym, Carlos Danger, became a big joke on late-night TV. He plunged
in the polls, and his behavior became more erratic.
He called a
69-year-old Republican candidate "Grandpa" at an AARP-sponsored forum.
He increasingly engaged in angry exchanges with voters, including a
shouting match in a Brooklyn bakery last week when a customer uttered a
crude insult.
Weiner shot back: "It takes one to know one, jackass."
Spitzer
resigned as governor in 2008 after admitting he paid for sex with call
girls. In exile, he bounced around television as a pundit. Then, just
four days before the deadline, he announced he was running for
comptroller.
He took an early lead in the polls, but the race
tightened dramatically in recent weeks as the Democratic establishment
rallied around his main opponent, Scott Stringer, Manhattan borough
president.
Unlike Weiner, who made a point of fielding voters'
questions about his scandal, Spitzer apologized a few times and then
refused to talk about it.
He largely eschewed retail campaigning —
situations that could have led to awkward exchanges with voters — in
favor of national TV interviews and a big television ad campaign,
financed with his own millions.
But he could not avoid all mention
of the scandal. The city's tabloids hounded him about the state of his
marriage; Spitzer said he was still married, but his wife never appeared
on the campaign trail.
And a madam who claimed to have supplied
Spitzer with prostitutes announced that she, too, would be running for
comptroller. But Kristen Davis' bid ended when she was arrested by the
FBI for allegedly peddling prescription drugs.
Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights
reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or
redistributed.