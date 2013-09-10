San Diego City Council honors 9/11 victims

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego City Council took a moment of silence Tuesday to remember the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Councilwoman Marti Emerald noted that around 3,000 people died in the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and the United Airlines Flight 93 crash site at Shanksville, Pa., along with about 400 first-responders who "ran into danger."

"We see our first-responders every day and we assume they will keep us safe and go home at the end of their shifts to their family," Emerald said. That horrific day a dozen years ago tomorrow was a reminder that's not always the case, she said.

Several events are scheduled Wednesday in San Diego in observance of the 9/11 anniversary, including:

-- a 9:30 a.m. blood drive at the San Diego Hall of Champions, 2131 Pan American Plaza in Balboa Park, to benefit the San Diego Blood Bank;

-- a 10 a.m. interfaith prayer service at the University of San Diego, Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace & Justice, 5998 Alcala Park;

-- a 10:30 a.m. 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Cuyamaca College. 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway;

-- a noon ceremony to honor the victims, along with displays of steel from the World Trade Center, part of the Flight 93 fuselage, and limestone from the Pentagon, and a fire department survivor; and

-- a 2:30 p.m. memorial service on the flight deck of the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum at 910 N. Harbor Drive, featuring a helicopter flyover, Harbor Police fireboat display and 21-gun salute.