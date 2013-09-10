Trial ordered for woman accused of insurance fraud; taunted DA online

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman who was arrested in Mexico after being convicted in an insurance and disability fraud scam in San Diego must stand trial on a felony charge of failing to appear in court while on bail, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Wanda Lee Ann Podgurski, 61, allegedly taunted District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis on Twitter while on the lam, posting "Catch me if you can." She was later arrested in Rosarito and returned to San Diego in July.

Podgurski was convicted in January of 29 felony counts related to faking injuries and collecting payments of more than $650,000 from insurance companies. Authorities said she used the money to travel around the world.

Podgurski was out of custody on $500,000 bail during her two-month trial when she failed to show up to hear the verdict read. She was later sentenced in absentia to 20 years and four months in state prison.

If convicted on the failure to appear appear charge, the defendant faces an additional two years and eight months in prison. A readiness conference is scheduled for Oct. 8.