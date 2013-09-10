News 8's Phil Blauer guest hosting the DSC on 100.7 JACK FM - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

News 8's Phil Blauer guest hosting the DSC on 100.7 JACK FM

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Our own Phil Blauer had a busy morning Tuesday heading back to his roots on the radio.

He's spending the week filling in on the DSC.

You can catch Phil on the DSC every morning this week on our sister station 100.7 JACK FM from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.