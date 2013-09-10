News 8 Exclusive: Filner's ex-fiancee denies they are back together

Former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner practically disappeared during his last few weeks as mayor.

Former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner practically disappeared during his last few weeks as mayor.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Former San Diego mayor Bob Filner's ex-fiancee is denying they are back together.

The couple was spotted together in San Francisco this weekend, and photos surfaced of them having a friendly dinner.

Bronwyn Ingram is speaking out for the first time since the pictures surfaced.

"He is taking everything that happened very, very seriously. I think his entire life is different and has changed and I think he will become a better person. I hadn't seen him since we broke up, so he asked for the opportunity to apologize in person," she said.

The photos were taken Saturday night at Café Claude in San Francisco. Despite witnesses describing the meeting as cozy, Ingram says it was just an innocent meal between exes, and that the two are not getting back together.

"I'm actually friends with all my exes. I'm not a person who holds onto anger," she said.

Ingram, once known as the First Lady of San Diego, called off her engagement shortly before the sexual harassment scandal broke. Now living in Los Angeles, she was back in town Tuesday saying goodbye to friends, telling News 8 she is ready to move on.

"I can forgive what happened between myself and Bob. In terms of any other things he has done, it's not up to me. That would be up to other people who have also been hurt," Ingram said.

Ingram tells News 8 she is currently working with a political action committee called Teacher PAC.