Padres back Cashner with 13 hits, top Phillies 8-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jedd Gyorko and Chase Headley each had three hits to back Andrew Cashner's strong pitching in the San Diego Padres' 8-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Gyorko, who entered in a 3-for-28 slide, scored three runs and drove in another. Headley added two RBIs for the Padres, who have won four straight and six of seven.

Cashner (9-8) earned his first victory since Aug. 2, throwing 7 2-3 masterful innings while limiting the Phillies to four hits and a walk. Philadelphia had won three in a row.

