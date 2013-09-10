New humanities building at Grossmont Union High School

LA MESA (CBS 8) - Just in time for the new school year, a new humanities building has opened at Grossmont Union High School.

"We're a very old campus. Modern kids and a modern community, but a very old facility so it's great to see the remodel being done and this brand new building going up," principal Dan Barnes said.

The 35,000-square-foot building includes 31 state-of-the-art classrooms. English, foreign language and special education classes will be held there.

Construction costs for the building topped $16 million.

It was funded through the Proposition U bond program.